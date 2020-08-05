(Pocket-lint) - Samsung announced a number of new devices during its virtual Galaxy Unpacked event on 5 August, including the successor to the two-year-old Galaxy Watch - the Galaxy Watch 3.

Sitting alongside the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in the company's smartwatch portfolio, the Galaxy Watch 3 takes its design cues from the Galaxy Watch, bringing back the rotating bezel many Gear fans loved.

Samsung has made some improvements to the rotating bezel, whilst also reducing the overall size of the smartwatch compared to the 2018 model. The display size has also increased and the build is thinner and lighter too.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm size options and it's been designed to look and feel like a real watch. In terms of features, there's a VO2 sensor on board - something the Apple Watch Series 6 is also rumoured to offer - along with fall detection, a feature offered on Apple's Watch Series 4 and Series 5.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is also said to be more advanced in exercise tracking compared to its predecessor and capable of tracking running form and style. Notifications and the user interface have also been improved.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm model will cost £399 in the UK, or €429 in Europe. The 45mm model will cost £419 in the UK or €459.

You can read our Best Samsung Galaxy Watch feature to see how the Galaxy Watch 3 compares to the original Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.