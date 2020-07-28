Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leak reveals almost everything about the next smartwatch

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is set to reveal its next smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 3 - on 5 August but the latest leak is leaving very little to the imagination with a full set of images and specifications detailed.

German site Winfuture.de has published images showing off both the 41mm and 45mm sizes of the Galaxy Watch 3 from every angle, whilst also offering information on features and hardware specs.

According to the site, the 41mm model will come with a smooth rotating bezel and be offered in a bronze colour option only, while the 45mm model has a rotating bezel with teeth and will come in black and grey colours.

The 41mm model has a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display, while the 45mm has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Both have Gorilla Glass DX for screen protection and both have a 360 x 360 pixel resolution.

Under their hoods, both Galaxy Watch 3 models are said to run on the Exynos 9110 chipset with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The smaller model is said to have a battery capacity of 247mAh, while the 45mm model is said to have a capacity of 340mAh and both are said to support reverse wireless charging, or charging via the dedicated dock.

Other details revealed in the Winfuture.de report include IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810G and 5 ATM waterproofing for both models. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will also offer 39 sport modes, it is said, sleep tracking including REM stages and the ability to do an ECG, like the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5.

Previous reports have also claimed the Galaxy Watch 3 will offer hand gestures and fall detection. Measurements from the Winfuture report are 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm for the smaller model and 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm for the larger model, leaving only price and availability left to find out at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked if the report is accurate.

You can read our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked feature to find out how to watch the official reveal of the Galaxy Watch 3, expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 series.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.