Samsung's next smartwatch has been dubbed the Galaxy Watch 3 and there have been a number of rumours surrounding the device over the last couple of months, giving us a good indiciation of what we can expect in terms of design.

The latest leak comes from Max Weinbach of XDA Developers however, who has decoded the Galaxy Watch 3 Plugin app's APK resources to reveal a few of the main features coming.

According to Weinbach, the Galaxy Watch 3 will support hand gestures, offer fall detection and Samsung is also going to make it easier to take a screenshot. Weinbach also found the default watch face options said to be available.

In terms of hand gestures, Weinbach's report says you'll be able to clench your fist and unclench it in order to take a phone call, or shake your hand to reject a call. To take a screenshot, users will be able to press the two side buttons on the Galaxy Watch 3 at the same time - like Apple Watch users can do - rather than having to press the side button and then swipe left at the same time.

Fall detection is available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 so it's no surprise to see Samsung want to add it to the Galaxy Watch 3's features. If you were to fall with the Watch 3 on, Weinbach says it would ring for 60 seconds. If you don't respond, it will send a text and a five-second sound recording to your emergency contacts. There is also an option to place an SOS call if you fall.

We're expecting to see the Galaxy Watch 3 officially revealed on 5 August alongside the Note 20 and Fold 2 but in the meantime, you can read all about the other rumours and leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in our rumour round up feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.