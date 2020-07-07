Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 shown off from all angles in leak

Samsung's next smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 3 - has been the subject of several rumours over the last couple of months and the latest leak has presented us with a flurry of real world images showing the device in all its glory.

The images, which come from the Taiwanese National Communications Commission (NCC) certification website, were published on Twitter by The_Tech_Guy and while their quality isn't brilliant, they show the reported smartwatch off from several angles.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Via NCC certification pic.twitter.com/j0DUtgWkzx — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) July 7, 2020

Supporting other leaked images, the pictures show a chunkier device than the Galaxy Watch Active 2 with what we assume will be a rotating bezel on top of the watch face as rumours have suggested. A leather strap is shown with a stainless steel body and the model shown appears to be 45mm, though previous rumours have suggested we'll see a 41mm option too.

Two buttons are positioned on one side of the watch face and there's a heart rate monitor on the underside of the device - as you would expect. Rumours have suggested the ECG functionality of the Watch Active 2 will transfer onto this device and it's also expected to offer LTE connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is rumoured to launch on 22 July and it is expected to run on Tizen OS like the company's previous smartwatches, as well as offer a round AMOLED display.

You can read all about the other specifications expected and see what other images of the device have been leaked in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 rumour round up feature.