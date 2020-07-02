There's been no shortage of leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 - we've seen the hardware, different designs and now we're getting a good look at some of the features this watch will offer.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected to bring with it a range of updates and improvements and thankfully, Max Weinbach has shared a teardown of the new firmware on Twitter, giving us a good look at what to expect.

Firstly, Weinbach confirms that there's 8GB of storage, of which just over 5GB is available to the user; there's also going to be a speaker on the Watch 3, both for the Bluetooth and LTE versions.

There's a wide redesign of many of the visual aspects, with the suggestion that the new watch will have custom icons for notifications rather than using a generic icon. It also looks like Samsung is going to drop its email app and use Microsoft's Outlook instead. That isn't the first time we've heard this rumour and to be honest, we're all for it.

Samsung Email is gone, it's Outlook now. pic.twitter.com/ZlrsMCa2CL — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 30, 2020

New features include female cycle tracking - something that's popular on sports devices like Fitbit - and there's an impressive reworking of the weather app, with backgrounds to match the weather, a little reminiscent of HTC's old weather app. You can find loads of screengrabs right here.

There's a wide breakdown of watch faces, showing the variety that you'll be able to get access to, including some that offer a great deal of information, using the edges to great effect.

It all looks like an exciting refresh, pared with what's shaping up to be an exciting new model of this watch. We've been tracking the developments in this watch for some time and we're expecting to see it launched at some point in July.