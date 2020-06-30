Galaxy Watch 3 launch date set for 22 July as titanium model leaks

The Galaxy Watch 3 launch is nearing and, as such, its impending arrival is heralded by a slow leaking of new information and images. The latest updates include a launch date teaser and an image of the rumoured titanium model with a metal link bracelet.

First off, there's the launch date. While he doesn't outright say it, there's a strong hint from @evleaks that the Galaxy Watch's next iteration will make its first public appearance on 22 July.

Rumours, until now, had predicted a July launch, and so the rumoured date certainly fits. As you can see in the tweeted image below, the press render of the watch has 22 July set on the watch face.

That's not the only development this week. Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) also published a 360-degree view of the rumoured titanium model, complete with a metal link bracelet. Or, more accurately, the 45mm Galaxy Watch 3 in black, with a titanium band.

The watch casing itself is something we've seen before, but the premium-looking metal link bracelet is a new feature for Samsung, and further pushes its Galaxy Watch series into 'proper watch' territory.

Up until now, it's only really offered either silicone or leather straps for its watches.

With the countdown to launch official started, we can likely expect more details on the watch to surface. So far, however, it's shaping up to be a more than worth successor to the first Galaxy Watch.

It's currently expected to come in two different sizes (41mm and 45mm), with stainless steel and titanium models being offered. Like the Galaxy Watch Active series, it's likely to be equipped with high-end heart monitoring sensors with ECG and blood pressure monitoring capabilities (likely restricted to certain markets.

The rotating bezel is expected to return too, at least on the 45mm model, and we're likely going to see black, silver and gold metal colors as well as a selection of strap designs and materials.