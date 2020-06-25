Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 designs leak again, this time in high resolution

The leak train keeps on a-rolling as far as Samsung's eagerly-awaited Galaxy Watch 3 is concerned - this time in the most high-resolution we've had yet.

The image comes courtesy of serial leaker Evan Blass, and shows a design that chimes very much with the grainier prototype images we've seen in recent weeks, showcasing the larger of two models that Samsung's expected to eventually unveil.

Just last week we saw these two prospective models side-by-side in leaked images of actual, physical watches, while earlier in June we also got a glimpse at the UI that the watches will run, familiar as it is from existing Samsung devices.

Those, and the new image that Blass has provided, give a picture of a nicely evolved design for the watch. It's still decidedly more chunky than the models from Samsung's more recently updated Active line, but look to be plenty slimmer than the sizeable original Galaxy Watch.

The biggest and most interesting variable, for our money, lies in whether than ridged ring around the watch's face means that we'll see a return of the rotating bezel that's been such a hit whenever it's been present. Samsung's experimented with software replacements that simply haven't been as satisfying, so we hope that it does make an appearance.

Handily, the information displayed on the back of the watch in these most recent images does give some concrete details of the watch's likely spec. For this 45mm version, at least, it looks like we can expect it to pack in water resistance rated at 5ATM, Gorilla Glass DX, built-in GPS, and a slightly obscure durability rating of MIL-STD-810G.

That all sounds fine and dandy, but we'll need to hear more about the watch's internals before we can get a real sense for it. The rumour mill is pointing at a reveal from Samsung some time in July, so hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer.