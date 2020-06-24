New Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 pics leak shows UI

More images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 have leaked online and they show different parts of the user interface.

We've seen a leaked image or two in the recent past, but these are a little more detailed - with the smartwatch switched on, for starters.

Posted on Twitter by TechTalk TV, we can see Tizen OS 5.5 in action. To be fair, it just shows the recent apps scroll wheel and a few utilities, but you can also see clearly in the images a watch with side buttons.

The wheel will no doubt be accessed by the Watch 3's rotating bezel - which is rumoured to return.

According to previous leaks and rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will come in 41mm and 44mm sizes, with 1.2 and 1.4-inch screens respectively. We're not sure which version we can see in the images, but it does seem smaller than previous alleged pictures, with the buttons closer together, so it could be the 41mm model.

Additional rumours claim that the smartwatch will have GPS and that there will be at least one LTE (4G) option.

We've also heard that it will have heart tracking, with ECG and blood pressure monitoring.

It'll also come with 1GB of RAM, but we've not yet heard anything about the processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly launch in July (not August, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20) so we should find out more soon.