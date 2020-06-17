Leaked photos appear to show both Galaxy Watch 3 models

Samsung's next Galaxy Watch has been the subject of rumours for the past few months, with building momentum suggesting a launch is imminent.

Not only has it passed through the FCC, and equivalent regulatory bodies, but now it's appeared in real life photos for the first time as well. Well known leaker @UniverseIce on Twitter shared images of what appears to be two different models of the upcoming watch.

We've been expecting both a 45mm and 41mm model, and from the pictures below it seems that each size has a different design.

Galaxy Watch 3 leaked real images, still following the mechanical style, Watch3 and Actice2, which one do you prefer? pic.twitter.com/nLKFtSo3xx — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2020

What's perhaps worth noting here is that the rotating bezel from the first Galaxy Watch series is rumoured to be making a comeback, and if that jagged edge on the bezel on the left image is any indicator, those rumours might just be accurate.

If that's the case, it could be that only one of these models has the rotating frame for user interface control and scrolling on screen, or it could simply be that Samsung opted to add it to both, but without those grippy teeth running all the way around the outside.

Whatever the reality of that rotating bezel, it's clear that both of these models are different in style to the Galaxy Watch Active models, which feature much slimmer metal frames and glass that curves towards the edges.

It's rumoured this new watch series will launch in July, suggesting a release apart from the usual Note series unveiling. Watch this space.