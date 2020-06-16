Galaxy Watch 3 specs leaked weeks ahead of rumoured launch

Samsung's next version of the Galaxy Watch is expected to launch soon - in July if rumours are to be believed - and the latest update on the upcoming watch reveals many of the specifications expected, including two sizes of watch.

If the latest leak is accurate, we're going to see both 41mm and 45mm sizes of watch, not just one size. As you'd assume, the two watches will feature two different-sized screens cased in steel or titanium.

Specifically: the 45mm model is predicted to feature a 1.4-inch round display, while the 41mm model will feature a 1.2-inch panel. Both protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass DX.

Despite featuring a narrower case, the 41mm model will be virtually the same thickness as the bigger 45mm model. It will, however, feature a smaller battery; 247mAh battery versus the 340mAh cell on the larger watch.

As we'd already heard, Samsung is expected to bring back the rotating bezel around the display, moving back the feature so many loved about the original Galaxy Watch.

Other key features include LTE connectivity, GPS for sports tracking, IP68 water resistance up to 50 metres and MIL-STD-810G durability certification.

As for the heart rate sensor on the underside, that's more than just a heartbeat tracker, the latest feature list from SamMobile suggests that it'll also be capable of performing ECG tests and offer blood pressure monitoring.

In all, that should mean these two watches are as well-equipped for monitoring sports and training activities as the Watch Active models, except built into a design that's much more everyday attire than athletic aesthetic.

It's claimed the watch will be revealed in July, ahead of the expected Galaxy Note 20 launch. Time will tell if that prediction is accurate. All indications currently however are that the watch is coming, and it's going to be here relatively soon.