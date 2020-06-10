Samsung’s next smartwatch, likely called the Galaxy Watch 3, is expected to launch alongside a new pair of earbuds next month.

SamMobile claimed the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live will make their debut in July, but there’s no specific date mentioned. Keep in mind a bunch of recent evidence, including a leak from Samsung's own app and FCC listings, has suggested these devices are incoming.

Last September, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which followed the Galaxy Watch Active and the original Galaxy Watch. In other words, if the Galaxy Watch 3 does appear soon, that means Samsung is skipping the Galaxy Watch 2 name and ditching the Active bit.

As for those new earbuds, they previously leaked out as the Samsung Buds, though more recent reporting indicated they could be called Galaxy Buds Live when they launch. They're often described “bean-shaped” and are totally different from Samsung’s previous earbud designs.`

Samsung is reportedly planning to host an online-only event in August for the next Galaxy Note phone, so it seems unlikely that Samsung would hold another event one month earlier to announce other hardware. But it can happen. Last year, it separately announced the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 via press releases, allowing the Galaxy Note 10 to be the star of the show.

If we had to guess, the company will use that same strategy this year.