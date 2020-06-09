Samsung’s next smartwatch will most likely be called the Galaxy Watch 3, according to Samsung’s own Galaxy Wearable app.

Last September, the company launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which followed the Galaxy Watch Active and the original Galaxy Watch. Now, MySmartPrice claims to have spotted the Galaxy Watch 3 name on the NTBC certification site for new devices launching in Thailand.

XDA-Developers also says it's confirmed this name through an image asset in Samsung's own Galaxy Wearable app. Add it all up, and Samsung is likely skipping the Galaxy Watch 2 name, given it already did with the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and it's ditching the confusion "Active" bit and going straight to Galaxy Watch 3. It's skipped model numbers in the past, including with the Galaxy S20.

If you need more proof that a new Galaxy Watch is incoming, recent FCC listings point to an unknown Galaxy Watch in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

XDA-Developers also spotted another Samsung wearable in the Galaxy Wearable app: An image asset revealing the previously-leaked Samsung Buds. The string with the image mentioned “buds_live” in the file name, suggesting that they could be called Galaxy Buds Live when they launch.

If we had to guess, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live are set to launch imminently. There's even rumours of an August press event.