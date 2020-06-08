Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 support pages reveal new model is incoming

Samsung is working on new models of its Galaxy Watch smartwatch series, and now - following weeks of leaks and rumours - the manufacturer itself has inadvertently confirmed the existence of the models in development.

The tech manufacturer has posted a series of support pages on its Korean site which refer specifically to two models of watch, with model numbers SM-R840 and SM-R850. Its thought these model numbers refer to different sizes and configurations, with 41mm and 45mm options predicted.

For clarity, the first generation Galaxy Watch was SM-R800 and SM-R810, while the Galaxy Watch Active is SM-R500 and Watch Active 2 is SM-R825/R835.

Clearly then - given the formatting of the watch model numbers - these support pages relate to a smartwatch of some kind. And these watch numbers match up with the certification initially filed with the FCC.

What has been thrown into question recently is the actual name of the watch. With it being the sequel to the first Galaxy Watch, it was assumed that the device would be called the Galaxy Watch 2, but with the Galaxy Watch Active 2 already in existence, it's thought Samsung will skip '2' and just go to '3'.

As much has seemingly been revealed in a certification listing in Thailand (via mysmartprice).

Whatever the watch ends up being called, the new Galaxy Watch is rumoured to resurrect the much loved rotating bezel from the first generation - and previous Galaxy Gear watches - which wasn't adopted on the more compact Watch Active ranges.

We don't know exactly when the watches will launch, but given the recent activity, it looks as though it'll be quite soon.