Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 to bring back the rotating bezel?

A fresh rumour has emerged indicating that the next generation Galaxy Watch - launching soon - is going to revive the rotating bezel so many users loved in the first Galaxy Watch and older Gear-branded smartwatches.

If accurate, this information would mean Samsung's second generation Galaxy Watch would pick up where the old one left off.

This would make a clear differentiation point between the Galaxy Watch Active line and the 'regular' Galaxy Watch models.

The rumour comes via SamMobile's sources in an article which also reiterated that the watch will be available in multiple metal finishes, including titanium, which would be more expensive than the standard aluminium.

Recently, Samsung's next generation Galaxy Watch popped up in an FCC certification, suggesting a product launch is not that far away.

This listing revealed a 45mm watch, which is slightly smaller than the previous generation Galaxy Watch.

There's no definite rumour confirming as such, but it's widely expected that when this watch does launch, it'll likely be alongside a flagship smartphone.

With the Galaxy Note launch expected in August time, that would be a reasonable prediction for the launch date of the Galaxy Watch 2.

With the presence of an FCC filing from recently, what is certain is that the device is getting ready for production.