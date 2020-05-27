Samsung's Galaxy Watch is a bit of an odd beast now, a few years on from its release - it's still a solid smartwatch, but has been superseded in most respects by Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2, part of a line which initially seemed subservient to the main smartwatch.

Well, Samsung's working on a follow-up to its main smartwatch, and we've had an inkling of that for some time, having last heard earlier this year that it's likely to feature double the storage of its older models, up to 8GB from 4GB.

Now we've got another key piece of information, in the form of a certification that the upcoming smartwatch has apparently passed in China, commonly nicknamed the "3C" for its name: Compulsory Certification of China.

The listing, which for our purposes is a lot like an FCC listing in the US, doesn't give much away beyond the fact that Samsung's got two sets of models planned, with numbers SM-R840/845 and SM-R850/855. This, going by the smartwatch market, would likely involve a distinction between two sizes, each with a version carrying LTE capabilities and another without.

We frankly don't even know for sure that Samsung's definitely planning on a mainline Galaxy Watch 2 - it's already made two versions of the Galaxy Watch Active without updating the original model, so could well drop a third before turning to its supposedly main affair.

However, from what we've heard, we still think it's most likely that this is indeed a new mainline entry. Whether we hear more any time soon, though, is entirely unclear at this stage, especially given the relative upheaval that a lack of trade shows has caused.

Still, it looks like Samsung's also edging toward announcing a new smartphone in the form of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus, so it could be that we hear more about the Galaxy Watch 2 at that point, too.