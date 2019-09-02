Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ECG and Fall Detection features coming to US in Q1 of 2020

Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in August 2019, sporting a rotating touch-sensitive bezel, two size options of 40mm and 44mm and some great health features.

A couple of the health features - ECG and Afib notifications and Fall Detection - are awaiting FDA approval and therefore won't be available when the Galaxy Watch Active 2 hits shelves later this month, but we do have a rough timeline when we can expect them to appear thanks to a recent report.

SamMobile has said both Fall Detection and the ability to take an ECG from your wrist - both of which the Apple Watch Series 4 offers - will come in the first quarter of 2020.

According to the technology site, ECG and Afib notifications will rollout to users in the US in February 2020, while Fall Detection will get a "much wider roll out" and will arrive at some point in the first quarter of next year. The rollout of the features is said to be contingent on local regulations and as such, there is currently still no specific UK date for the ECG and Afib notifications at the moment.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is due to go on sale in Korea on 6 September, followed by the US on 23 September. It will cost $279 in the States. We are still waiting on a UK price and release date.

You can read all about the other features and what the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers in our separate feature.