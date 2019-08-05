After a month or two of speculation, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now official.

Coming in two sizes, 44mm and 40mm, Samsung's latest smartwatch does pretty much everything the company's more expensive Galaxy Watch does, but with more of a focus on wellness and in a slightly slimmer form factor.

The latter is partly thanks to the absence of a physical rotating bezel. Instead, the Active 2 adopts a digital alternative, that uses the outer rim of the circular OLED display. You can perform similar functions, but through touch - swiping clockwise and counter-clockwise around the outside of the screen.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now also available with LTE (4G) connectivity as an option. That means you can head out for a run or even watch a YouTube video on the device itself without needing your phone anywhere in the vicinity.

As well as fitness and workout applications, including an updated running coach, the smartwatch can also track stress levels and monitor sleep. Enhanced algorithms have been designed to better aid recovery at night and get you ready for daily activities.

Samsung's partnership with Spotify continues, providing direct access to your streaming account from your wrist. And, you can control the camera on a Galaxy phone through the device, thanks to the Watch Camera Controller software.

Google Translate also features on the Active 2 for the first time.

We're awaiting release and pricing details for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 but you can pre-register your interest on samsung.com now.