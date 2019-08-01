Here's what the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour model looks like

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Watch Active's successor on 5 August in the form of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but while the company recently released a preview teaser video of the device, few details were revealed.

That's alright though as we've seen plenty of rumours over the last few weeks surrounding the smartwatch, one of which said three models would launch, including an Under Armour-branded model.

This rumour, which came from technology site Wareable, has now gained further traction after notorious leaker Evan Blass, also known as @evleaks, tweeted a very official-looking press render of the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 with an Under Armour logo on the display and strap.

Wareable's report said the Under Armour model would come with an exclusive strap, along with MapMyRun integration and six months of the service included. It also said the Under Armour edition would be coming in the same 40mm and 44mm case sizes as the LTE and Bluetooth-only models of the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

In the same report, the site also mentioned that the ECG feature expected to be offered on Samsung's new watch won't be live at launch as Samsung will have to wait for FDA approval, as Apple did.

The Samsung Galaxy Active 2 is expected to come with a Touch Bezel around the display, built-in GPS, 5ATM water resistance and One UI software over the top of Tizen. It's also said to offer Afib notifications and fall detection, like Apple's Watch Series 4.

We'll know official details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on 5 August, but for now, you can read our rumour round up feature for all the latest news.