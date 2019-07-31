Samsung teases Galaxy Watch Active 2 and new Galaxy Tab S in video with release dates

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ at its Unpacked event on 7 August and it looks like the new flagship smartphone series will be the only star of the show.

It was previously thought Samsung might reveal the heavily rumoured Galaxy Active 2 and new Galaxy Tab S alongside the Note devices but the company has shared a teaser video for the new Galaxy Tab S and the Galaxy Watch Active 2, along with their release dates.

The video doesn't give any specifications away for the two devices, but it does confirm some of the rumours surrounding the two devices.

In the case of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the preview video shows two buttons on the right side of the bezel, one of which is oblong in shape rather than circular like the Galaxy Watch Active. It also shows a leather strap and a heart rate sensor can be seen on the underside of the casing.

For the new Galaxy Tab S - which is thought to be called Tab S6 - the preview video shows an S Pen magnetically attaching to the tablet. Rumours have claimed it will wirelessly charged when attached but the video doesn't confirm this, nor the dual rear cameras and in-display fingerprint sensor also reported for the Galaxy Tab S6 tablet.

What it does confirm are the release dates for the two devices though. Samsung has said it will "digitally" unveil the two new devices on the Galaxy website. The new Galaxy Tab S will appear on 31 July, while the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be revealed on 5 August, two days before the Note 10 and Note 10+ launch.