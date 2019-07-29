Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 design and specs revealed by FCC leak

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been the subject of numerous leaks over the last couple of months, but the latest comes from the FCC, presenting shots of the front of the device, details of the rear, as well as parts of the user interface in order to show users how to obtain the FCC certification from the device.

Set to succeed the Galaxy Watch Active that launched in late February 2019, the Watch Active 2 is shown on the FCC site with a round face, two buttons on the right side of the casing and Samsung's One UI on top of the Tizen operating system.

The round face has long been rumoured, as has a Touch Bezel surrounding the screen - something the Watch Active doesn't have - though the FCC site doesn't mention the bezel.

Images of the rear on the FCC leak show both a 40mm aluminium case and a 40mm stainless steel case. Both have GPS, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810 and Gorilla Glass DX+ detailed - confirming much of which has been rumoured previously. There is also thought to be a 44mm casing option with LTE, though this isn't present in the leak.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 10 on 7 August at Samsung's next Unpacked event. You can read all the rumours surrounding the smartwatch in our separate feature, as well as all the rumours surrounding the Note 10 and Note 10+.