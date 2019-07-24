Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 leak suggests smartwatch will feature Touch Bezel and Bluetooth 5.0

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 10 on 7 August at its next Unpacked event but there has been talk of a successor to the Galaxy Watch Active also appearing alongside the flagship smartphone.

We've heard numerous rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 over the last few weeks, but the latest gives a little more away in terms of the design, as well as a few more specifications.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will feature a Touch Bezel, allowing users to swipe their finger around the smooth bezel to navigate the UI. Previous to the Galaxy Watch Active, Samsung used a physical rotating bezel on some of its smartwatches, such as the Galaxy Watch, which we loved.

SamMobile also claims the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will offer Bluetooth 5.0, allowing for more range and the use of less power. In terms of other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is expected to come in 40mm and 44mm case sizes - like the Apple Watch Series 4 - and it is said to have an ECG monitor and fall detection, though the ECG feature is not expected to be available at launch.

SamMobile says both models will run on the Exynos 9110 chip, like the Galaxy Watch Active, and they will both have 4GB of internal storage. The 40mm model is said to have 768MB of RAM and a 247mAh battery, while the 44mm is said to have 1.5GB RAM and a 340mAh battery.

When it comes to display sizes, the 40mm model is said to have a 1.2-inch screen, while the 44mm is said to have a 1.4-inch screen. Both are said to offer a 360 x 360 resolution, Super AMOLED panels and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection.

You can read all about what else is expected for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in our rumour round up feature, but if 7 August is an accurate launch date, we don't have all that long left to wait to find out for sure what the six-month old Galaxy Active's successor will bring.