Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to come in three models, but ECG feature won't be live at launch

Several leaks over the last couple of months have suggested Samsung is working on a successor to the Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch it launched earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S10 devices.

We've seen renders leak of the device, along with several feature details - some of which appear to be borrowed from the Apple Watch Series 4 - but now Wareable has published a report with some more information on what we can expect for the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

According to the technology site, there will be three models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 announced on stage in August at the next Unpacked event, including an LTE model, a Bluetooth-only model and an Under Armour-branded model. All three are said to be coming in 40mm and 44mm size options, which is the same as the Apple Watch Series 4.

Wareable's sources also confirmed some of the features previously rumoured, including that the smartwatch will have an ECG monitor on board, but it's claimed Samsung is waiting for FDA approval, which isn't expected until "some time in the first half of 2020".

It's therefore expected that while some of the other heart rate features will be available at launch, the ECG feature will arrive as a software update next year instead - the same happened with Apple's ECG feature.

In terms of other information, the Wareable report claims the Under Armour model will come with an exclusive strap and MapMyRun integration, along with six months of the service. The LTE model is said to have a stainless steel case, leather strap and come in four colours, while the Bluetooth models will have an aluminium case.

Wareable didn't offer any details on pricing. It did however say that the LTE model would be Android only at launch, though iPhone compatibility is expected to arrive eventually.

You can read our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 rumour round up for all the latest on what we might see from Samsung's next smartwatch.