Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Note 10 soon, and according to a recent roadmap leak, wearables might be on the horizon, too. And, thanks to another leak, we're learning one of them could be a Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Android Headlines has shared what it described as an "official render" for the smartwatch. You can see the device itself, as well as the branding that Samsung will use, subsequently confirming the name. Interestingly, the leaked roadmap from earlier this week did not mention the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is coming. It only showed a Galaxy Watch in both 44m and 40mm sizes.

To be clear, if Samsung does indeed launch a Galaxy Watch Active 2, rather than a Galaxy Watch, it will follow the original Galaxy Watch Active, which only launched in February of this year. That's a short life cycle. Either way, the roadmap showed a Q3 release date, and if we had to guess, Samsung will show it off during its Galaxy Note 10 event on 7 August.

Rumours suggest the watch will be available in three colour options - black, gold, and silver - and will have leather straps and silicone straps. Notice the power button in this render, too. It's located on the side with a red ring. There's no word on what that signifies, but it reminds us of the Apple Watch, and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to feature new health tools.

Samsung will likely launch both LTE and Wi-Fi-only versions of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The device pictured here is probably the LTE version, as there is a microphone hole visible near the power button.