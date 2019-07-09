Samsung's product roadmap for 2019 has leaked out, revealing what other devices the company plans to release this year.

To be clear, we already know Samsung is announcing the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at an event on 7 August, but it apparently has other products in the works, including a flagship tablet and wearable. CashKaro (via SlashLeaks) supposedly got its hands on Samsung's roadmap from a “highly placed source in the mobile industry”.

It shows the Samsung Tab S5 and Samsung Book 3 will be announced soon. The Tab S5 is Samsung’s spin on the iPad, and CashKaro said it will launch in Q3 this year with a Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. If true, it'd be one of the most premium Android tablets you could buy. As for Book 3, it's likely a Windows convertible.

It, too, will arrive in Q3, but with a Snapdragon 850 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Other rumours indicate it'll pack a 12-inch AMOLED screen, as well as an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. Elsewhere on the roadmap, there's a Galaxy Watch 2 in both 44m and 40mm size options. It'll have "a wealth" of health features.

The roadmap again shows a Q3 release date for the watch, and if we had to guess, Samsung will show off all these new tablets and wearables either during its Galaxy Note 10 event in August or sometime directly after.