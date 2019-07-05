Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Active alongside its Galaxy S10 devices back in February 2019. The smartwatch joined the larger, more rugged Galaxy Watch in the company's portfolio, bringing more fitness-focused features and a simpler design.

Rumours suggest the Galaxy Watch Active's successor is on the cards though, despite the original only being a few months old. Here's everything we know so far about the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

August 2019?

Rumours haven't detailed when we might see the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 launch and if it wasn't for the increased leaks, we would have said the Active 2 wouldn't arrive until next year.

As there have been several leaks though, it's possible the Galaxy Active 2 might appear alongside the Galaxy Note 10 in August.

Samsung's Unpacked event is confirmed for 7 August but the invite only hints at a new Note rather than a wearable too so nothing is certain in terms of the Active 2's release date for now.

Slight redesign

No rotating bezel

Two sizes: 40mm/44mm

LTE and Wi-Fi only models

LTE model: 340mAh battery

Wi-Fi model: 237mAh

One UI 1.5 software

Fall Detection

ECG monitor

Afib notifications

SamMobile reported on a number of features expected to arrive on the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

According to the site, the second-generation smartwatch will offer Fall Detection, an ECG monitor and Afib notifications, just like the Apple Watch Series 4. It's not currently clear if all will arrive at launch as some - like the Afib notifications - will likely need FDA accreditation.

Following a report that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 was in development, SamMobile followed up with some images of what the smartwatch would look like.

The site said the smartwatch would come in two size options of 40mm and 44mm, and it would be available Wi-Fi only and LTE variants. A red circle is present on the power/home button in the images, like the Apple Watch Series 4, possibly indicating the LTE model and no rotating bezel is present again.

SamMobile said the LTE model would have a 340mAh battery, while the Wi-Fi model would have a 237mAh battery. Both are expected to run on One UI 1.5, which is an updated build to the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active.

SamMobile reported at the end of June that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was in development.