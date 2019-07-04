Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 could copy these Apple Watch features

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch was only announced in February but there have been multiple rumours surrounding its successor over the last few weeks, with the latest detailing some of its key features.

SamMobile, who previously revealed images of what the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 might look like, has claimed the device will not only come with an ECG monitor, but the site also said it would offer atrial fibrillation (Afib) notifications and fall detection.

Sound familiar? That's because it is. Apple's Watch Series 4 offers all three of these features so it's not too surprising to see Samsung might follow suit for its next smartwatch.

According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will come with an ECG app - like the Apple Watch Series 4 - allowing users to take an electrocardiogram from their wrist. Users will then be able to share the data with their doctor or physician.

In terms of the Afib notifications, the site said the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will occasionally check heart rhythm in the background and deliver a notification if an irregular rhythm is detected. SamMobile said this may not be available at launch though as would likely require FDA clearance, as Apple did.

Fall detection is said to work the same way as the Apple Watch Series 4, displaying an on-screen notification and vibrate to alert the user if a hard fall is detected while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is on the wrist.

If the user doesn't respond using the one-tap options - dismiss or call emergency services - within a certain time frame, the watch will automatically call emergency services and send a message to the user's emergency contacts.

No details on when the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 might appear were offered by SamMobile, though with the increase in rumours, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the smartwatch announced alongside the Galaxy Note 10 in August. We'll keep you posted when we hear more.