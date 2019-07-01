Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 leaks in photos, LTE model incoming

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch was announced alongside the Galaxy S10 range of smartphones in February, but despite only being on shelves for a few months, it looks like the company is already working on its successor.

SamMobile previously reported that Samsung was working on a Galaxy Watch Active 2 and now the site has released some images of the device, along with a few extra spec details.

The images show a design similar to the Galaxy Watch Active, including the absence of the rotating bezel again, but there are a few key differences.

There are two buttons on the side of the casing again but the back button on the Watch Active 2 appears to be rectangular rather than round and there is also a red circle around the power/home button - similar to Apple's Watch Series 4 LTE model.

1/2 SamMobile

According to SamMobile, the Watch Active 2 will come in an LTE model, as well as a Wi-Fi only model and it is claimed the LTE variant will have a 340mAh battery, while the Wi-Fi model will have a 237mAh. It is not currently clear if the red circle is a design detail or whether it correlates to the LTE functionality.

The site also claims both models will run on One UI 1.5 software, which is an update to the build currently on the Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch.

With Samsung expected to announce the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro (or Note 10+) in August, could we see the Galaxy Watch Active 2 launch then too, even if technically it would be the successor to the Galaxy Watch that we would be expecting?