Samsung Galaxy Watch Active features come to older smartwatches, including better battery life

Samsung is rolling out a software update to the Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport that will bring the latest Galaxy Watch Active's One user interface to the older models.

According to Engadget, the update will see the a livelier and easier to use interface that matches the One UI found on Samsung's most recent Galaxy phones, but there are also promises of better battery life too.

The Galaxy Watch already offers a pretty good battery - with around four days of use on a single charge - but the software update closes background apps and tweaks settings, whilst also allowing you to fiddle with display brightness and screen timeout settings to get more out of your device between charges.

A few of the Samsung Galaxy Active watch faces also arrive with the update, coupled with more control including a Goodnight mode, changing the frequency of Daily Briefings and settings that allow toggling waking on touch.

The older models will also track outdoor swimming with the update, along with simpler workout tracking overall and more accessible information, such as Daily Activities appearing as soon as you open Samsung Health.

More detailed sleep tracking also arrives, where your sleep information is compared to the average in your age group - much like what Fitbit offers - and high heart rate alerts also come with the new software too.

The latest software update is rolling out now so if you have a Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport or Gear S3, make sure you're running the latest features to get the most out of your smartwatch.