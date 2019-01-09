Samsung Galaxy Sport renders show "Pulse" watch in full

Samsung is soon expected to unveil a second smartwatch in a relatively short space of time and renders of the device have appeared online.

The Samsung Galaxy Sport is said to be on its way to expand the company's current wearable line-up, as previously reported. It might even make an appearance at a heavily rumoured Samsung Unpacked press event on 20 February, alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S10 phone range.

The codename for the watch is "Pulse" but @OnLeaks believes the final name to stick as Galaxy Sport. He has posted several images of the watch on his Twitter feed.

The renders are based on "factory data" and represent what the final model is likely to look like.

And here comes your very first look at the upcoming new #Samsung Watch (renders based upon factory data), codenamed "Pulse" and rumored to be launched as the #GalaxySport... Coming in Black, Silver, Green and Pink Gold color options. pic.twitter.com/PAm2847EsA — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 8, 2019

Samsung has used the Sport name before; its Gear Sport smartwatch was aimed at those who wanted apps and connectivity on their wrists, but also used their devices as fitness trackers.

Of course, most smartwatches these days offer similar fitness and sport activity functionality, including the most recently released Samsung Galaxy Watch, so the Galaxy Sport will be more of a comfort and design choice for consumers. It might even come with a lower price tag to make it more attractive.

It is also thought to use Tizen rather than Wear OS, which could also keep the price down.