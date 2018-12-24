Samsung Galaxy Pulse smartwatch rumoured as successor to Gear Sport

Samsung is reportedly working on its next smartwatch following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch earlier this year.

The new model, according to rumours will feature 4GB of RAM and could be called the Galaxy Sport or Galaxy Pulse according to Samsung news site SamMobile.

According to the site, which has a good track record when it comes to leaks, the information comes on the discovery of an as yet unidentified model number - SM-R500.

While not much is known about what model SM-R500 could eventually become, Samsung used the SM-R600 model number for the Gear Sport launched in 2016.

Other spec details known at the moment are that the watch is expected to run Samsung's Tizen operating system, rather that Google's Wear OS.

It's also expected to offer Bixby on-board and support Bixby Reminder, a feature that currently isn’t available on the Galaxy Watch.

There's no release information as yet. That could mean a Spring launch to coincide with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 range or a wait until Autumn to fall in line with other smartwatch launches from the company.

What's bound to be guaranteed however is that this isn't going to be the last rumour / leak we see before the watch in launched in 2019.

We will keep you posted.