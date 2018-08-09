Samsung has officially announced its all-new smartwatch: the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

As heavily rumoured, gone is the Gear S branding in favour of bringing it into the Galaxy family.

There are three different models available - Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold - with the Silver version coming in at 46mm and the other two smaller, at 42mm.

The "always-on" circular display on the 46mm version is 1.3-inches, while the 42mm models have a 1.2-inch display. Apart from that, they all share similar features and tech inside.

They are built using military-grade materials and have Corning's Gorilla DX+ glass on the face to prevent breakages or scratches.

But the highlight feature comes with battery life. While the Galaxy Watch uses a specifically designed, powerful processor - the Samsung-made dual-core 1.15GHz Exynos 9110 - it is capable of lasting up to seven days between battery charges.

Considering rivals, including the Apple Watch, last two days at most, this is something smartwatch owners have been requesting for years.

Other spec includes LTE 4G connectivity built into the smartwatch (although a Bluetooth-only variant will also be available), 4GB of internal storage and Tizen OS 4.0 as the software. Bixby voice control is also available on the device.

There is heart rate monitoring and the Watch is water resistant.

It will work with Android and iOS phones, and there are many different strap options available, in all manner of colours.

The Bluetooth version is available from today, although we're still awaiting pricing details. EE will be carrying the 4G edition in the UK later this year.