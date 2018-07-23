Samsung accidentally reveals new Galaxy Watch on its website

It looks like Samsung just leaked its next smartwatch.

Called the Galaxy Watch, the device briefly appeared on Samsung's US retail website, as spotted by CNET. The model depicted was a 42mm rose gold version, and it looked very similar to the Gear S3 Classic. It's not too surprising that Samsung would stick to the same design formula; the real surprise here is the Galaxy Watch name, which Samsung has never used.

However, recent rumours claimed Samsung would ditch its Gear naming convention in favour of the new Galaxy Watch brand. We suspect the new Galaxy Watch line will still run Samsung’s Tizen software and feature Bixby, though there were no features or specs - let alone pricing or release date information - revealed in the leak. Samsung pulled the listing almost immediately.

Did Samsung just leak its own Samsung Galaxy Watch? Because it seems to be on Samsung's US site. https://t.co/9xKpt8jkzN via @CNET — Scott Stein (@jetscott) July 23, 2018

If you’re interested in knowing more about the product, see Pocket-lint's rumour round up here. Also, as of right now, Samsung still hasn’t deleted the leaked listing's details from the “Related Products” part of its US retail website. So, bring up any Gear S2 listing, such as this one, and you can still see the new Galaxy Watch. The listing itself will show you a “Page Not Found” error.

Samsung is expected to officially announce the Galaxy Watch alongside the upcoming Note 9 phone at its Unpacked event in August.