It has been thought for a while that Samsung's next smartwatch will ditch the Gear branding.

We've heard previously that it might be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch instead of Gear S4. Now new evidence has emerged to add further weight to that claim.

A trademark for that exact name, Samsung Galaxy Watch, has been registered by the company in its homeland of Korea, which also reveals the prospective logo.

It is yet to be approved, but considering so many sources have now said similar, it's almost a sure bet that will be the name.

A second leak reveals that the Galaxy Watch will come with Bixby voice support. SamMobile has "confirmed" that Samsung's own voice assistant will make its debut in wearable form this year.

It won't have a dedicated button - unlike the latest Galaxy phones. Instead, you should be able to wake it through the home button or by saying "Hi, Bixby".

Previous rumours have claimed that Samsung is ditching Tizen for Google's Wear OS for the Galaxy Watch (née Gear S4).

We will probably see the new smartwatch unveiled at IFA 2018 at the end of August. We don't expect to see it at Samsung Unpacked at the beginning of that month.