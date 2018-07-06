Samsung's Gear S4 might launch as 'Galaxy Watch' with Wear OS

Google recently rebranded Android Wear to Wear OS, and ever since then, there have been rumours about an upcoming Wear OS watch.

Samsung is reportedly planning to adopt Google’s Wear OS for its next watch, though, up until recently, the evidence to confirm this has been wishy-washy. Now, however, a respected leaker has given some credence to the reports. Ice Universe claimed in tweet that the company will use "Android Wear" on the new Gear S4, meaning it should run Wear OS. Also, the watch might even be called Galaxy Watch.

About Gear S4 (probably called Galaxy Watch) Based on Android Wear, 470mAh battery, PLP package, it is expected to have new UX interaction and blood pressure measurement. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2018

But let's back up a minute. We've heard that Samsung plans to switch from Tizen to Wear OS for its next smartwatch. For instance, Evan Blass reported that Samsung, with help from Google, was testing Gear devices with Wear OS. Samsung has also patented the Galaxy Watch name and uses the Galaxy branding on Android products. In other words, Ice Universe's tweet seems to corroborate existing thoughts.

His tweet also confirmed a few details about the hardware, though. It will offer a 470mAh battery, a “PLP package” (a new type of chip manufacturing process for smaller, cheaper boards), and the ability take blood pressure measurements. It will also have new UX interactions, which could mean new actions on the rotating bezel or just about anything really. And that's about all we can glean from his tweet.

We could hear more at Samsung’s Note 9 launch or at IFA. We'll keep you posted, naturally.