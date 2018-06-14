Samsung Gear S4 could feature much improved battery life

Previous reports have suggested Samsung is working on a Gear S4 smartwatch, although it could also be called Galaxy Watch, for launch in Q4 2018. Those rumours are still on track, as Twitter tipster Ice Universe has said in a Weibo post that Samsung will fit its next smartwatch with a much larger battery than its previous model.

Ice Universe has been accurate with leaks in the past, and has already spilled the beans on the Galaxy Note 9's battery and LG G8's 4K display this week.

Specifically, the Gear S4/Galaxy Watch is said to get a 470mAh battery, a hell of an improvement over the 380mAh unit found in the Gear S3. We were able to achieve nearly four days of use from the Gear S3's battery, so we expect even greater things from the successor model. Of course, actual life will depend on usage and if Samsung has fitted it with any new features that require a lot of power.

SamMobile has added that the Gear S4/Galaxy Watch will arrive in silver, gold and black colour finishes. The Samsung specialist site adds that the South Korean tech giant will likely launch two versions of the watch, a sports-orientated model and a more dressy version. It's the latter than will likely get the gold finish.

The Samsung Gear S4/Galaxy Watch hasn't actually been confirmed by Samsung just yet, but fingers are still pointing to a Q4 launch. Rumours also suggest Samsung will ditch its own Tizen OS in favour of Google's Wear OS