Samsung Gear S4 could be gearing up for launch in Q4 2018

Rather than release a true successor to the Gear S3 in 2017, Samsung side-stepped and launched the Gear Sport fitness-focused smartwatch instead. Later in 2018 though, Samsung may in fact launch a Gear S4 smartwatch, according to SamMobile founder Martin Reinders.

The Samsung-specialist site has obtained information to suggest the South-Korean tech giant is working on a new wearable with the model number SM-R800 and codename Galileo. While it's not confirmed to be the Gear S4 just yet, the model number is a progression from the SM-R770 number of the Gear S3 Classic.

Reinders adds that the Gear S4 will bring with it upgrades to the internals, such as a faster processor, but will also benefit from much-improved health and fitness features, such as more accurate and in-depth sleep tracking.

Because Samsung itself hasn't confirmed it is working on a Gear S4 smartwatch, there is still a chance the upcoming model will be a successor to the Gear Sport. As for when we can expect to see it, SamMobile has caught wind that it will show face in Q4 2018, meaning there's still some time to wait.

As with any rumour, this one has to be taken with a pinch of salt for now until more concrete evidence surfaces.