Samsung's new fitness smartwatch, Gear Sport, pops up in leaked image

Things are getting more interesting with that new Gear watch.

Samsung revealed after its Unpacked/Galaxy Note 8 event that it will announce its next Gear-branded watch while at IFA 2017. While some reports wondered if that meant the successor to the Gear S3 - the Gear S4 - is coming soon, we pointed out that Samsung also said in early August it is developing a new wearable device that will combine "the best bits from Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2".

This new device won't be the Gear S4, Samsung explained, but rather, a new device that will have some smartwatch functions, along with fitness tracking capabilities. We weren't sure if Samsung's upcoming device would be the Gear Fit 2 Pro, which leaked out and seems to be an update to the Gear Fit 2. However, thanks to another new leak, it looks like Samsung's next Gear will be the Gear Sport.

A device called the Gear Sport, with the model number SM-R600, recently received its Wi-Fi certification and passed through the US Federal Communications Commission. Certification documents with an image have since popped up online, and were spotted by SamMobile, revealing its design and some details. It will be powered by Tizen 3.0 and supports Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct for data transfer.

The leaked image of course shows it'll have a circular design, too. But that's all we know so far. Features and specifications haven’t yet leaked. The IFA trade show in Berlin is almost here, though, so we'll likely find out more from Samsung then.