Samsung will announce the next Gear smartwatch at IFA 2017

The successor to the Gear S3 will debut next week.

Samsung told CNBC after its Unpacked/Galaxy Note 8 event that it will announce its next Gear-branded watch while at IFA 2017. The company, which has used the electronics trade show to introduce a Gear device every year for the past three years, is also rumoured to be announcing a new fitness tracker at IFA in Berlin. That device, the Gear Fit 2 Pro, leaked out via a Samsung Malaysia website earlier today.

Keep in mind Samsung said in early August that it is developing a new wearable device that will combine "the best bits from Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2". The new device won't be the Gear S4, it said, but rather, an entirely new device that will have some smartwatch functions, along with fitness tracking capabilities. It's unclear if that device is the Gear Fit 2 Pro, as it seems to merely be an update to the Gear Fit 2.

Maybe Samsung's next Gear device will be that Gear Sport watch that recently received certification? Obviously, there's a lot of unknowns right now, especially considering details are also still scarce on the Gear S4, or whatever the successor to the Gear S3 ends up being called. We figure it'll feature Samsung's Bixby assistant, a faster processor, better battery life, blah, blah, blah - the usual improvements.

Samsung's probably just looking to stay ahead of Apple's impending Watch Series 3 announcement. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.