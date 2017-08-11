Samsung's next fitness device, Gear Sport, pops up in FCC filing

It looks like Samsung has a new smartwatch in the works.

Android Headlines noticed a US Federal Communications Commission filing from Samsung that features a yet-to-be-announced device called the Samsung Gear Sport. It appears to be a smartwatch or fitness tracker of some sort. Now, because it just passed through the FCC, it's not yet ready to be launched, but Samsung will be at IFA 2017, and in the past, it used the show to introduce new Gear devices.

In terms of specs, the Gear Sport will support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But that's all we know. It will likely run Tizen, since it's not a Galaxy-branded device, and given the name, will likely have sports-centric features. Keep in mind Apple, which dominates the smartwatch market with its Apple Watch, has doubled-down on pitching the wearable as a fitness device, so it make sense that Samsung would do that, too.

Previously, both companies targeted fashion-conscious consumers.