Samsung is developing a new smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid

Samsung is developing a new wearable device that will combine "the best bits from Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2". The new device won't be the Gear S4, but an entirely new device that will have some smartwatch functions, along with fitness tracking capabilities.

Samsung revealed details about the new wearable itself via a survey to members of its SmartLab Plus research community, where it mentioned details of the device, before asking a question regarding taglines for the product's promotion.

The company says the new wearable will have a small body, with thin interchangeable straps so you can personalise it to your own tastes. You will be able to take it swimming and track workouts as it's fully waterproof, and it can also be used for weight and calorie management, active sports and coaching.

Samsung doesn't say what operating system the wearable will run on, but it will likely be Tizen. It will feature a "revised interface". Widgets will be improved as a result, and important information such as progress towards your goals will be instantly viewable.

If the watch notices you're slacking a bit, or if you're inactive for a while when it can't be helped, such as when you're on a plane or driving, it will send you reminders to stay active. The purpose of the watch is to be "something you can wear all day from work to the gym".

Samsung doesn't say when it expects to launch the new wearable, nor does it say if it will be part of the Gear S or Gear Fit range, it could even be something new.