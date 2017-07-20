Samsung Pay comes to Gear S3, use your Samsung smartwatch to make payments

Samsung has today made it possible to use the Gear S3 smartwatch with Samsung Pay, the company's alternative contactless payment method to Android Pay and Apple Pay, in the UK.

With Samsung Pay enabled on a Gear S3, it can be used to make payments on all contactless payment terminals, including Oyster terminals across the London travel network.

To enable Samsung Pay on the Gear S3, follow these simple steps:

Make sure your mobile device is compatible. The Gear S3 can be used with select Samsung phones, and all other Android smartphones running Android 4.4 KitKat or higher

Ensure you have the latest version of the Samsung Pay app installed on your mobile device

Register your credit or debit card and authenticate your ID

Set-up a security pin

To use the Gear S3 to make a payment, hold the watch with the face facing the payment terminal.

Samsung Pay is already available to use with select Galaxy smartphones, but this marks the first time it can be used with one of Samsung's smartwatches. Samsung hasn't said if and when it will make it possible to use Samsung Pay with the Gear S2 or Gear S2 Classic watches.