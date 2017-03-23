Samsung quietly announces Gear S3 Classic watch with LTE connectivity

Samsung has given 4G LTE connectivity to its Gear S3 Classic.

The original S3 Classic only offered Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, leaving LTE just for the S3 Frontier model. Samsung hasn't announced pricing or a release date, but it did confirm you will be able to pick up the new model from US carriers AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Like the standard S3 Classic, the LTE model has a polished silver design, rotating bezel, and 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display. And it runs Tizen OS, Samsung's alternative to Android Wear. Keep in mind you can now pick up the S3 Classic and S3 Frontier for around $350 (about £280), so we expect the new model to cost around this much (or maybe $399, which was the original price of the S3 Frontier with LTE).

You will be able to answer or reject calls, read messages, and access apps with the new S3 Classic. It's unclear if the added LTE will impact the smartwatch's size, but the S3 Classic isn't much smaller than the S3 Frontier, a more ruggedized version with a rubber strap.

We've contacted Samsung to find out if the Gear S3 Classic with LTE is coming to the UK and will update when we know more.