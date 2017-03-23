These are the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatches you'll never own

Samsung is attending Baselworld in Switzerland this year to illustrate the connection it has, as a tech manufacturer, with the watch industry. And to prove that point has created three concept timepieces based on the Gear S3 - albeit with very different styles.

It is displaying different, custom watch straps and colour variations of the smartwatch launched last year. A collaboration with Switzerland-based luxury watch designer Yvan Arpa has also resulted in the three concepts.

One is a traditional analogue watch, with Swiss-made movement and detail, but styled to look like the Gear S3. Another is a Gear S3, heavily customised with premium materials and finishes. The last is a Gear S3-powered pocket watch.

Sadly, none of them are planned for release - more to show what can be done when the tech and watch industries combine.

"Samsung's presence at Baselworld demonstrates the evolving world of technology and horology," said Arpa.

"Samsung is committed to delivering quality craftsmanship in all of its products to reflect the heritage and evolution of the watch industry."

Arpa was also involved in the original design phase of the Gear S3 Frontier and S3 Classic models available in shops now.

Existing Gear S3 customers will be getting an update shortly that improves features, including S Health, and delivers additional content from partners, such as Spotify and Nest.