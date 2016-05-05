Samsung just leaked these official images of the Gear Fit 2 and Gear IconX

Samsung has accidentally revealed unannounced devices

Leaked images surfaced online last month, revealing Samsung has been working on a successor to 2014's Gear Fit as well as smart wireless earbuds with fitness tracking capabilities, but now both devices have popped up again via official images on Samsung's website.

The first set of images came from Venture Beat's Evan Blass, who is known for distributing accurate leaks, while these images are from the Samsung S Health website, even though the company has yet to announce the Gear Fit 2 and Gear IconX earbuds, suggesting an official announcement is likely around the corner. The website leak only provided images and didn't include specs.

That said, the Gear Fit 2 is expected to feature a curved 1.84-inch AMOLED display, 4GB internal memory, built-in GPS, water resistance, a heart-rate monitor, and of course the ability to track different fitness-related things. It should cost around $200. As for the Gear IconX, which are also thought to cost $200 or more, they will likely come in different colours and might have a touch surface to control playback.

In fact, the touch aspect could work much like the Bluetooth headset Gear Circle. Another interesting rumour is that the buds will work as a fitness tracker. We'll know more for sure when Samsung makes an official announcement, which should be sooner rather than later.