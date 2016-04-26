Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch plans leaked, luxury de Grisogono version confirmed

It might come as no surprise that Samsung is planning a new smartwatch for 2016 and even less so that it will likely be called the Samsung Gear S3. What is surprising however is that one of its partners seems to have let the cat out of the bag early doors.

Luxury jewellers de Grisogono has revealed that it is working with Samsung to co-create a high-end version of the Gear S3. The Korea Herald in Samsung's homeland claims that it will be officially released later this year.

"We are currently collaborating with Samsung to develop its next-generation smartwatch," a de Grisogono official told the newspaper.

It is believed that Samsung will launch the device and a standard, more affordable option at IFA 2016 in Berlin. That starts on 2 September.

The source also told the paper that de Grisogono was approached by Samsung for the collaboration as the Korean electronics firm wants to enter the ultra-luxury accessories market.

Apple already caters for wealthy customers with its Apple Watch Edition and Samsung wants a slice of that action.

It already makes a diamond-studded version of the Gear S2 with de Grisogono, which was unveiled at Baselworld last month. Only 100 units are handcrafted each month and each watch costs $15,000. You can expect the special edition Samsung Gear S3 devices to be priced similarly.

