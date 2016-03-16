Samsung Gear S2 by de Grisogono is diamond and rose gold level premium

If you were a fan of Samsung's Gear S2, you're going to love the overhauled version by luxury specialist de Grisogono.

The Samsung Gear S2 by de Grisogono is the result of the two companies pairing up to release an ultra premium smartwatch in time for the Baselworld luxury watch event on Thursday 17 March.

The smartwatch features 56 white diamonds of roughly 1.2 carats around the bezel of the circular watch face. The edging finish is in rose gold and there is also a black stainless steel section of the face edge with 71 black diamonds of about 1.8 carats. The strap is black and studded with galuchat, a signature look for de Grisogono, for flexible comfort while maintaining that premium finish.

The smartwatch features a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED circular display at 360 x 360 resolution for 302ppi. Inside there is 4GB of storage, 512GB of RAM, wireless charging of the 250mAh battery and a heart rate monitor. The watch also features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC and should last for two to three days on a charge, all running the Android Wear OS.

The Samsung Gear S2 by de Grisogono comes with unique faces to continue the premium build quality. Expect it to arrive this summer with a ridiculous price tag.

READ: Best smartwatches to look forward to in 2016