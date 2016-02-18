Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G to bring card-free eSIM enabled smartwatches to the UK

Samsung has announced, ahead of MWC, that it will be bringing its 3G enabled eSIM-toting version of the Gear S2 Classic smartwatch to the UK.

Not only does this mean a 3G connected smartwatch from Samsung but, more crucially, it's packing the new eSIM capability. This means that it will be able to connect to a network operator without a physical SIM card.

eSIM introduction in smartwatches is a great idea as it saves space by not having a physical card in the watch. Also it should mean that changing between operators is far easier. No more PAC codes, no more hassle shifting numbers and no more SIM replacements. eSIM is the future, we hope, and it looks like the Gear S2 Classic 3G will be leading the way for the UK.

The Gear S2 Classic 3G was launched back in September but not for the UK. It comes packing a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 1Ghz processor and 512MB of RAM, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC, a 300mAh battery, heart rate sensor and Tizen OS.

The Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G will be available from March. It was priced at $300 in the US.

