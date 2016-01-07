Samsung Gear S2 iPhone compatibility release date revealed

During its CES 2016 press conference, Samsung revealed that it is making its Gear S2 smartwatch compatible with iPhone. Now it has also confirmed to Pocket-lint exactly when that will happen. And it's sooner than you think.

We spoke to Samsung's Kyle Brown, head of product launch programmes in the UK, and he told us that rather than have to wait a few months - as some had speculated - iOS compatibility was actually coming to the Gear S2 in mid-January. That's just a couple of weeks away.

We're still not entirely sure how it will work - presumably through a dedicated app that will launch on the Apple App Store - but it will be welcome news for Apple fans looking for a tasty smartwatch that isn't either the Apple Watch or a Pebble device.

Samsung is also looking to introduce the rose gold and platinum editions of the Gear S2 Classic smartwatch launched during the consumer electronics trade show. However, pricing and actual availability are yet to be revealed. They will, though, also be compatible with iOS when released.

Pocket-lint was also told that there is a possibility future smartwatches and wearables could be iPhone compatible from the off. Perhaps we'll find out more about that come Mobile World Congress at the end of February.