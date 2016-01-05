Samsung Gear S2 smartwatches to get iOS compatibility

Samsung has announced that it will be bringing compatibility for iPhone and iPad to its Gear S2 smartwatch line.

During its CES 2016 press conference in Las Vegas, the company dropped the bombshell but didn't elaborate, so we don't yet know when exactly support will be added. We cam also only speculate that it will arrive in the form of a software update.

Samsung also used its press conference to announce two additions to its current smartwatch range, premium editions of the Gear S2 Classic that come with either 18ct rose gold or platinum plating and exclusive watch faces.

Gear S2 owners will also be able to buy a whole selection of customisable straps for their devices, including licensed bands based on things like Peanuts and Snoopy.

READ: Samsung Gear S2 Classic now comes in real rose gold or platinum, and here they are

The Samsung Gear S2 currently costs £250 in the UK, while a Gear S2 Classic is around £300. There's no word yet on pricing for the rose gold and platinum Gear S2 Classic smartwatches although a Samsung spokesperson told Pocket-lint that they won't cost as much as the Apple Watch Edition, which starts at around £8,000.

The Gear S2 is also getting Samsung Pay support later in the year, initially in the US where the contactless payment system is already established.