Watch the Samsung Gear S2 launch right here, we have the IFA 2015 showcase livestream

Although Samsung has already unveiled its Gear S2 smartwatch, including the specifications, there's still a lot of mystery about the device and we're yet to see it in the flesh, rather than just press images.

It will be shown off for the first time during a special media event at IFA 2015 in Berlin - its second press conference of the day - and we have the livestream for you to watch right here on Pocket-lint.

It starts soon, at 6pm BST, 7pm CET, so grab some snacks and a cup of your favourite beverage and sit back to enjoy everything Samsung has to offer.

Pocket-lint will also be on hand to bring you hands-ons and more details when we can, so check the site often over the next hour or two. Until then, why don't you catch our Gear S2 coverage so far on our dedicated hub page at pocket-lint.com/hub/samsung-gear-s2.

You can also catch up with the latest new about the watch prior to the event in our round-up: Samsung Gear S2: What's the story so far?

